MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

firsttee_day1.jpg
Fans left in wait for hours trying to get onto Solheim Cup grounds for Day 1
Procore Championship 2024 - Round One
David Lipsky, searching for first PGA Tour win, leads Procore Championship
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Is Connor Zilisch the next big thing in NASCAR?

Top Clips

nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
nbc_bte_bestbets_240912.jpg
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
nbc_golf_procorechamprd1_240912.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet

September 13, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich discuss betting Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, particularly why the over could be a strong play with C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams leading both offenses.
nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
5:38
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
nbc_bte_bears_240912.jpg
5:41
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
nbc_bte_bestbets_240912.jpg
4:35
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
2:09
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
nbc_roto_bteugavkent_240911.jpg
1:53
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
1:32
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
nbc_roto_btebufmia_240910.jpg
6:51
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
nbc_roto_btenovdal_240910.jpg
2:56
Cowboys defense will test Saints retooled O-line
nbc_roto_bteoroy_240909.jpg
5:13
Penix Jr. a name to track in NFL OROY odds
nbc_roto_bterams_240909.jpg
6:29
Can the Rams be a ‘sneaky’ betting team?
