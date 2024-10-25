Watch Now
'Confident' Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers and explain why the Jaguars have a chance to come together offensively against this Packers defense.
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at how the early results in the NBA season impact the betting market.
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
Dinsick gives his read on the Dolphins vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 betting market, with Tua Tagovailoa's return changing everything for Miami.
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys, where they both expect San Francisco to cover the spread.
‘Confident’ Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers and explain why the Jaguars have a chance to come together offensively against this Packers defense.
Giants defense could derail ‘inflated’ Wilson
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher explain why they're staking their claims on the New York Giants to cover the six-point spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers led by an 'inflated' Russell Wilson.
Will Alabama ‘take care of business’ vs. Missouri?
Max Chadwick explains why he trusts Alabama at home "with their backs against the wall" to cover a double-digit spread against Missouri.
Evaluating Oregon as a bet to win CFP
Eric Froton, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Oregon as a pick to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, explaining why the "parity" of the sport makes it tough to buy in on any specific team.
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
Eric Froton explains why he likes Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
The matchups will make the West entertaining this NBA season, but it also means it's hard to pick out an ideal bet for a regular season conference winner.