Top News

Maybank Championship 2024 - Round Two
Maja Stark shoots 66 to grab lead through 36 holes at LPGA Maybank Championship
Zozo Championship 2024 - Round Two
Justin Thomas, Taylor Moore chasing Nico Echavarria at Zozo Championship
SWIMMING-KOR-WORLD CUP
Regan Smith adds world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
tua_thumb.jpg
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Confident' Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet

October 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers and explain why the Jaguars have a chance to come together offensively against this Packers defense.
nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
2:53
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
tua_thumb.jpg
4:28
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
0:51
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
nbc_edge_bte_jaguars_241024.jpg
5:23
‘Confident’ Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
nbc_edge_bte_giantssteelers_241024.jpg
0:48
Giants defense could derail ‘inflated’ Wilson
nbc_edge_bte_bamamissouri_241023.jpg
0:59
Will Alabama ‘take care of business’ vs. Missouri?
nbc_edge_bte_oregon_241023.jpg
2:34
Evaluating Oregon as a bet to win CFP
nbc_edge_bte_tylerwarren_241023.jpg
1:27
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
sga_thumb.jpg
3:51
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
nbc_roto_btenovtb_241022.jpg
3:28
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
