Rush a 'downgrade' from Prescott despite struggles
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys and discuss how the returns of Cooper Rush, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb affected the betting lines.
Bills, Broncos are worth looks in Week 10 markets
Jay Croucher backs the Bills ahead of their matchup with Joe Flacco's Colts, while Drew Dinsick likes the Broncos' outlook on the road against the Chiefs.
Will Ole Miss defense slow Georgia in CFB Week 11?
Vaughn Dalzell gives his read on Ole Miss vs. Georgia in CFB Week 11, siding with the under due to questions about the Bulldogs' offensive attack.
Consider Allar’s passing yards prop vs. Washington
Eric Froton breaks down his strategies for betting on this weekend's Big Ten clash between Drew Allar's Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies.
Don’t overlook Broncos against Chiefs in Week 10
Dinsick likes the Broncos' chances of covering their 9.5-point spread (at DraftKings Sportsbook) vs. the Chiefs in NFL Week 10, but even if they can't pull out the win, could they be a solid playoff futures bet?
49ers futures look grim despite McCaffrey return
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher dive into the state of the San Francisco 49ers coming off a bye week, explaining why their playoffs and NFC West futures aren't looking very appealing.
Burrow could win his way firmly into MVP race
Dinsick and Croucher both like Joe Burrow's chances to significantly shorten his MVP odds if the Bengals can beat the Ravens in NFL Week 10 and make a run at the AFC North.
Examining paths for Reid, Campbell to win COY
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the cases for Dan Campbell and Andy Reid in the COY market and look at a handful of other candidates that could challenge Dan Quinn for the award on Bet the Edge.
Warriors, Suns highlight early NBA impressions
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer some of their betting takeaways from the early days of the NBA season.