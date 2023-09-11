 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Getting Defensive: Week 2
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
Tennis: US Open
Analysis: Novak Djokovic isn’t surprised he keeps winning Grand Slam titles
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
Julio Urías’ locker has been removed from Dodger Stadium, and murals featuring the pitcher are gone

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_roto_bteoroyflowers_230911.jpg
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Getting Defensive: Week 2
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
Tennis: US Open
Analysis: Novak Djokovic isn’t surprised he keeps winning Grand Slam titles
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals
Julio Urías’ locker has been removed from Dodger Stadium, and murals featuring the pitcher are gone

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_roto_bteoroyflowers_230911.jpg
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants

September 11, 2023 06:05 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Cowboys routing the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and how the market has adjusted their chances at winning the NFC East and Super Bowl.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bteoroyflowers_230911.jpg
4:23
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecowboys_230911.jpg
3:58
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteravensinjurys_230911.jpg
4:15
How will Ravens injuries affect Bengals matchup?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jetsbillspreview_230910.jpg
6:08
Bills-Jets Monday Night Football betting preview
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week2lines_230910.jpg
3:48
Previewing NFL Week 2 standout bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_steelers_230907.jpg
4:01
49ers have some red flags against the Steelers
Now Playing
dolphinschargersbte.jpg
6:32
Can MIA learn from last year’s loss to LAC?
Now Playing
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
4:35
Best to back Chiefs in Week 1 matchup vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_colneb_230906.jpg
2:42
Betting Nebraska vs. Colorado in Week 2
Now Playing
nbcs_edge_texasbama_230906.jpg
2:53
Why Texas can upset Alabama in Week 2
Now Playing