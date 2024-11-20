 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 17 Packers at Bears
Backfield Report: New Bears OC shakes up backfield
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Have yourself a night, Dalton Knecht
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Bulldogs at Michigan State
Michigan State beats Samford; MSU freshman Richardson leaves game with ankle injury

Top Clips

nbc_bte_vikingsrating_241119.jpg
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 17 Packers at Bears
Backfield Report: New Bears OC shakes up backfield
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Have yourself a night, Dalton Knecht
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 19 Bulldogs at Michigan State
Michigan State beats Samford; MSU freshman Richardson leaves game with ankle injury

Top Clips

nbc_bte_vikingsrating_241119.jpg
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
nbc_soc_perargmessiassistgoal_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Messi finds Martinez for go-ahead goal
nbc_soc_argperhlv3_241119.jpg
Telemundo: Argentina stifles Peru (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

How Cowboys' free fall impacts betting lines

November 20, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher discusses how the free fall of the Dallas Cowboys may affect the approach to betting this team with significant line shifts to their rest-of-season schedule.
Up Next
nbc_bte_vikingsrating_241119.jpg
3:00
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
Now Playing
nbc_bte_beatthecowboys_241119.jpg
1:53
How Cowboys’ free fall impacts betting lines
Now Playing
nbc_bte_betinaminute_241119.jpg
0:42
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nbawards_241118.jpg
4:48
Wagner leads longshots to bet on for NBA MIP
Now Playing
lamar_allen.jpg
5:23
Why this is the ‘last chance’ to bet Lamar for MVP
Now Playing
nbc_bte_broncosplayoffspush_241118.jpg
4:48
Broncos trending up behind Nix’s progression
Now Playing
nbc_bte_stoodoutthemostv2_241117.jpg
5:00
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a ‘playoff game’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
4:44
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241114.jpg
0:45
Can Texans offense get back on track vs. Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteindnyj_241114.jpg
5:13
Best bets for Week 11’s Colts-Jets matchup
Now Playing