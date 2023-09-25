Watch Now
Garoppolo's absence would have big impact for LV
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about Jimmy Garoppolo potentially missing the Raiders game against the Chargers and how that could affect the betting lines and odds on Bet the Edge.
3-way race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL Defensive Player of Year award market and the three players that are dominating the odds on Bet the Edge.
Handicapping Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap Monday night's doubleheader, expecting Baker Mayfield to be 'under extreme duress' against the Eagles and Joe Burrow's status against the Rams affecting the market on Bet the Edge.
Expect regression from Dolphins facing Bills?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 4 matchup between the Dolphins and Bills, discussing if Miami can continue it's scorching start to the season or if Buffalo's defense can keep them in check on Bet the Edge.
Why Bijan Robinson is a legitimate OPOY bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Bijan Robinson's odds to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year and why the Atlanta Falcons rookie is a viable bet to win the award.
Patriots highlight NFL Week 3 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their best bets for NFL Week 3, including the Patriots -2.5 vs. the Jets and the Dolphins -6 vs. the Broncos.
Betting outlook ‘grim’ for Bears against Chiefs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Bears vs. Chiefs game in Week 3 and why bettors much stay away from Chicago against Kansas City.
Why the 49ers should cover against the Giants
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the best bets for Thursday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in Week 3.
Notre Dame an enticing underdog bet vs Ohio State
Vaughn Dalzell thinks the Sam Hartman-led Notre Dame Fighting Irish are a strong bet to both cover and win outright as underdogs against Ohio State in Week 4 of the college football season, and Drew Dinsick is on board.
Betting Raiders-Steelers NFL Week 3 matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for the Raiders-Steelers Week 3 matchup, in which a disappointing Pittsburgh will take on a Las Vegas team that should have enough weapons to get the job done.