Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Winners, losers from Las Vegas playoff race
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
Flag football, baseball, softball, cricket, lacrosse, squash added to 2028 Olympics
MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Winners, losers from Las Vegas playoff race
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
Flag football, baseball, softball, cricket, lacrosse, squash added to 2028 Olympics
MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup

October 15, 2023 11:27 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the lines and odds for the highly-anticipated clash between the Eagles and Dolphins and what trends bettors can use to their advantage.
nbc_bte_49ers_231015.jpg
5:48
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
nbc_bte_miavsphi_231015.jpg
4:10
Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup
nbc_bte_week7openers_231015.jpg
5:23
NFL Week 7 betting preview
nbc_bte_jamarrchase_231012__915360.jpg
3:03
Betting on the Bengals in alternative markets
nbc_bte_giantsbills_231012.jpg
3:48
Bills are best bet vs. Giants despite injuries
nbc_bte_bestbets_231012.jpg
3:35
Rams, Saints highlight NFL Week 6 best bets
nbc_roto_uscnd_231011.jpg
4:09
Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
nbc_roto_oregonwashington_231011.jpg
3:58
Analyzing betting market for tight UO-UW matchup
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_231011.jpg
9:36
How does wind impact betting on Broncos-Chiefs?
nbc_roto_garrettdpoyodds_231010.jpg
3:42
Why Garrett is a compelling DPOY bet
