Handicapping the Champions League semifinals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Champions League semifinals between Bayern-Real Madrid and Dortmund-PSG.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Champions League semifinals between Bayern-Real Madrid and Dortmund-PSG.
76ers are in ‘deep trouble’ against Knicks
With the New York Knicks up 3-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain how the team can punch its ticket to the next round of the NBA playoffs.
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the racing styles of the two horses that are favorites to win the Kentucky Derby, Fierceness and Sierra Leone, as well as others to keep an eye on.
Clippers, Mavericks series now ‘a coin flip’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the first-round series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is now a toss up after the Kawhi Leonard injury news.
Handicapping ROY awards following 2024 NFL Draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the odds for NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year following the 2024 NFL Draft, evaluating some of the best options.
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Bet the Edge analyzes the Miami Heat's dominant Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics, discussing if the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is in trouble as the series shifts to South Beach.
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their betting strategies with the Mevericks vs. Clippers playoff series tied at one game apiece.
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the odds for the Conn Smythe trophy and analyze how the Edmonton Oilers' roster structure leads to Connor McDavid being the favorite.
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Drew Dinsick is confident that under 6.5 (line per DraftKings Sportsbook) wide receivers will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he explains why.