Top News

Xavier Griffin.jpg
Xavier Griffin Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers lobbies Boston Red Sox front office for roster help
Calvin Russell.jpg
Calvin Russell Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btehaaland_240220.jpg
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
nbc_cbb_marylandvwisc_240220.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin edges Maryland
nbc_cbb_iowakrikkecompilation_240220.jpg
Highlights: Krikke drops double-double vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Xavier Griffin.jpg
Xavier Griffin Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers lobbies Boston Red Sox front office for roster help
Calvin Russell.jpg
Calvin Russell Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btehaaland_240220.jpg
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
nbc_cbb_marylandvwisc_240220.jpg
MBB Highlights: Wisconsin edges Maryland
nbc_cbb_iowakrikkecompilation_240220.jpg
Highlights: Krikke drops double-double vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Handicapping Premier League title contenders

February 21, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for the Premier League contenders, discussing which team is the best bet to take home the crown in 2024.
nbc_roto_btehaaland_240220.jpg
4:04
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
nbc_roto_bteplcontenders_240220.jpg
6:29
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
nbc_bte_midseasonvote_240219.jpg
4:47
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
nbc_bte_okcsuns_240219.jpg
5:11
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
nbc_bte_wilson_240219.jpg
5:37
No obvious bets for Wilson’s 2024 team
nbc_bte_bettinglongshots_240218__487822.jpg
5:45
Betting lessons learned from 2023-24 NFL season
nbc_bte_onebet_240218.jpg
3:36
Warriors a strong bet to miss playoffs?
nbc_roto_bte6moy_240215.jpg
5:21
Monk’s chances of winning Sixth Man of the Year
nbc_roto_btenhlfutures_240215.jpg
7:32
Oilers a huge value in Stanley Cup futures market
nbc_roto_bte3ptdunk_240215.jpg
4:18
All-Star Weekend brings ‘strange betting events’
