Watch Now
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for the Premier League contenders, discussing which team is the best bet to take home the crown in 2024.
Up Next
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss which finisher could be the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, what to ask when betting in a specific market and more.
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for the Premier League contenders, discussing which team is the best bet to take home the crown in 2024.
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
How midseason polling 'infects' betting markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their gripe with midseason awards polling, arguing that it "infects" betting markets.
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick wonder what pricing would look like for a hypothetical Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoff series, with betting markets seemingly in on OKC but Phoenix boasting playoff pedigree.
No obvious bets for Wilson’s 2024 team
No obvious bets for Wilson's 2024 team
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for Russell Wilson's 2024 team, with no team representing a clear pick as things currently stand.
Betting lessons learned from 2023-24 NFL season
Betting lessons learned from 2023-24 NFL season
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share the top few lessons they learned from the 2023-24 NFL season, from a betting perspective.
Warriors a strong bet to miss playoffs?
Warriors a strong bet to miss playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick each give their favorite NBA bet as of now, with the Golden State Warriors missing the playoffs as a particularly intriguing pick.
Monk’s chances of winning Sixth Man of the Year
Monk's chances of winning Sixth Man of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NBA Awards market and analyze the current contenders to take home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, including Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.
Oilers a huge value in Stanley Cup futures market
Oilers a huge value in Stanley Cup futures market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why there are inefficiencies to exploit at the top of the NHL futures market, including the Stanley Cup favorite Oilers.