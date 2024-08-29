Watch Now
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
Bet the Edge reveals picks for this year's Heisman Trophy winner, with cases for Alabama's Jalen Milroe, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
Eric Froton joins Bet the Edge to share why Clemson's offense could have a hard time moving the ball efficiently against Georgia's stout defense, offering plenty of betting looks for the Bulldogs.
Bet the Edge reveals picks for this year's Heisman Trophy winner, with cases for Alabama's Jalen Milroe, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame
Jay Croucher, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas preview the betting outlook for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, highlighting why the Aggies present bettors with several favorable routes.
Top NFL win total bets for 2024: Steelers, Titans
Bet the Edge examines the best plays in NFL win total markets for the 2024-25 season, highlighting why the Steelers and Titans are worth bettor's attention.
Cowboys at Browns lead NFL Week 1 teaser picks
BTE shares why bettors should approach early-season NFL games with caution despite teasers being advantageous, and why the Cowboys are appealing at +8.5 against the Browns.
Osaka has a ‘realistic’ shot at U.S. Open title
Drew Dinsick says Naomi Osaka is a "problem" for U.S. Open favorites, explaining why she's capable of winning the tournament and how a Iga Swiatek-Osaka semifinal would be "must-watch" TV.
Lindor’s path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
Though Shohei Ohtani looms as the clear favorite for NL Most Valuable Player honors, Jay Croucher shares why Francisco Lindor has a path to besting the two-way star for the award.
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate odds for U.S. Open favorites, highlighting their approaches for Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and more.
Merrill ‘a real threat’ to Skenes in NL ROY market
Bet the Edge says it's "fascinating" that Padres' rising stud Jackson Merrill has supplanted Pirates' ace Paul Skenes as the favorite for this year's National League Rookie of the Year award.