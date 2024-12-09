Watch Now
How Bills-Rams thriller impacts MVP, division odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting ripple effects from the thrilling Bills-Rams clash in Week 14, where Josh Allen boosted his MVP case and the Rams stayed alive in the NFC West title race.
Colts have chance to upset Broncos in Week 15
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to early lines for Week 15 action, including Colts vs. Broncos in a matchup that Anthony Richardson can use to propel Indy's playoff hopes.
Find your ‘preferred over’ in ARI vs. SEA game
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Week 14 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, discussing why the over could be in play despite what the metrics point toward.
Falcons, Rams highlight NFL Week 14 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for NFL Week 14, discussing why they like the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams to both cover the spread this weekend.
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why bettors should be taking the Cowboys' spread in Dallas' meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals on MNF in Week 14.
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why bettors should take the Chiefs and the points in Kansas City's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.
Best prop bets for the SEC Championship
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton give their best bets for the SEC Championship matchup between Georgia and Texas, including Carson Beck's passing yards.
PSU needs to control tempo in Big Ten Championship
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell look ahead to the Big Ten Championship and why Penn State needs to find a way to "control the tempo" if they want to have success against Oregon.
Rams are worth betting on against Bills in Week 14
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher dive into Bill vs. Rams ahead of Week 14, detailing why Los Angeles is worth backing against a Buffalo team that will face true tests defensively.