 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Are Pistons worth betting on to make the playoffs?

February 12, 2025 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explore outlooks for the Pistons in make/miss playoff betting markets, explaining why the situation is "touch and go" and dependent on several variables.
Up Next
johni_broome.jpg
1:13
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY
Now Playing
Utah_State.jpg
1:51
Eyes on Utah State, New Mexico as mid-major teams
Now Playing
daigneault.jpg
4:02
Could Daigneault go back-to-back as NBA COY?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_rodgerssanfranv2_250211.jpg
1:00
49ers are a ‘compelling’ landing spot for Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_pistons_250211.jpg
2:04
Are Pistons worth betting on to make the playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nobutlereast_250211.jpg
1:17
How Butler’s exit impacts Eastern Conference odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_thunderoverfield_250210.jpg
3:57
Bet on Thunder ‘at any plus number’ to win West
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_superbowllxodds_250210.jpg
3:27
Early Super Bowl LX longshot odds: WAS, LAR, DAL
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_mavsclippers_250210.jpg
4:14
Mavs a ‘fatally flawed’ team in playoff markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestbet_250206.jpg
4:42
Inside the best bets for Super Bowl LIX
Now Playing