How do 49ers' injuries alter their season?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the San Francisco 49ers' injuries and how they alter the Monday Night Football the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and the team moving forward.
Hill’s OPOY odds could shorten in coming weeks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinisck review updated Offensive Player of the Year odds after Week 6, highlighting Tyreek Hill's outlook and how Christian McCaffrey's injury impacts the market on Bet the Edge.
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the clash of the 'middle class' teams in Week 6 and what conclusions can be drawn for bettors.
Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the lines and odds for the highly-anticipated clash between the Eagles and Dolphins and what trends bettors can use to their advantage.
NFL Week 7 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap NFL Week 7 and what is popping out at them with the openers they are seeing.
Betting on the Bengals in alternative markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about a few ways to bet on the Bengals to "get right" through the use of alternative markets such as Ja'Marr Chase to win Offensive Player of the Year or Bengals to win their division.
Bills are best bet vs. Giants despite injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants game on Sunday Night Football and why the Bills are the best bet for the Week 6 matchup.
Rams, Saints highlight NFL Week 6 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 6 and why the Rams and Saints could make for sharp picks.
Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through one of the biggest college football games of the week with the undefeated USC Trojans heading to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.