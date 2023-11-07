 Skip navigation
Frederik Andersen
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans
Basketball Pickups: Fantasy managers squawkin’ for Hawkins
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.

nbc_bte_seahawks_231106.jpg
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
nbc_bte_hamlin_231106.jpg
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook
nbc_cbb_princevsrutgers_mattallocohighlight_231106.jpg
Allocco’s biggest moments from win over Rutgers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How Jones' injury impacts Giants' betting outlook

November 7, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate if they'd entertain backing the Giants in Week 10 as massive underdogs against the Cowboys after losing Daniel Jones to season-ending injury on Bet the Edge.
nbc_bte_giantsjones_231106.jpg
4:57
How Jones’ injury impacts Giants’ betting outlook
nbc_bte_seahawks_231106.jpg
4:26
Seahawks are the ‘epitome of a Wild Card’ team
nbc_bte_hamlin_231106.jpg
2:40
Hamlin’s Comeback Player of the Year outlook
nbc_edge_btechargersjets_231105.jpg
6:29
Chargers-Jets player props, odds to consider
nbc_edge_bteweek10openers_231105.jpg
6:29
NFL Week 10 openers: Vikings, Raiders, Ravens
nbc_bte_cardinalsbrownsv2_231102.jpg
3:56
QB uncertainty makes ARI vs. CLE interesting bet
nbc_bte_billsbengalsv2_231102__737764.jpg
6:10
Can Bengals’ defense stop Bills enough to cover?
nbc_bte_lsuvbama_231101.jpg
3:17
What to make of Alabama vs. LSU in Week 10
nbc_bte_mizzouvuga_231101.jpg
5:00
Georgia to be a ‘tough test’ against Missouri
nbc_bte_tenvpit_231101.jpg
4:34
PIT a solid bet in Levis’ first road test with TEN
