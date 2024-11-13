 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket
NHL: Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins
Capitals send picks to Penguins for center Lars Eller, who won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018
Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btelarne_241112.jpg
Rams to bounce back vs. Patriots despite struggles
nbc_rtf_orewis_241113.jpg
Can Oregon prevail in road test at Wisconsin?
nbc_rtf_powersegment_241113.jpg
Power rankings: Week 12 Heisman Trophy candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket
NHL: Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins
Capitals send picks to Penguins for center Lars Eller, who won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018
Gable Steveson
Gable Steveson returns to wrestling after NFL bid

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btelarne_241112.jpg
Rams to bounce back vs. Patriots despite struggles
nbc_rtf_orewis_241113.jpg
Can Oregon prevail in road test at Wisconsin?
nbc_rtf_powersegment_241113.jpg
Power rankings: Week 12 Heisman Trophy candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Chiefs in a 'beautiful spot' as underdogs vs. BUF

November 13, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview an AFC clash between the Chiefs and Bills, sharing why they are backing Kansas City as underdogs with a proven track record of waking up in big moments.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btelarne_241112.jpg
3:50
Rams to bounce back vs. Patriots despite struggles
Now Playing
mahomes.jpg
6:08
Chiefs in a ‘beautiful spot’ as underdogs vs. BUF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241112.jpg
0:49
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_chetinjury_241111.jpg
3:04
OKC still West favorite despite Holmgren injury
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_steelersstock_241111.jpg
4:56
Time to take PIT seriously now 3-0 with Wilson?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_lamarmvp_241111.jpg
3:17
Would you rather take Lamar or the field for MVP?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_mahomesmvp_241111.jpg
1:02
Chiefs’ record keeps Mahomes in MVP consideration
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ravenssteelers_241110.jpg
1:26
Ravens-Steelers in Week 11 could decide AFC North
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kylermurray_241110.jpg
1:31
Murray playing his way into NFL MVP conversation
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_eaglescowboys_241107.jpg
5:57
Rush a ‘downgrade’ from Prescott despite struggles
Now Playing