Lindor's path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
Though Shohei Ohtani looms as the clear favorite for NL Most Valuable Player honors, Jay Croucher shares why Francisco Lindor has a path to besting the two-way star for the award.
Though Shohei Ohtani looms as the clear favorite for NL Most Valuable Player honors, Jay Croucher shares why Francisco Lindor has a path to besting the two-way star for the award.
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate odds for U.S. Open favorites, highlighting their approaches for Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and more.
Merrill ‘a real threat’ to Skenes in NL ROY market
Bet the Edge says it's "fascinating" that Padres' rising stud Jackson Merrill has supplanted Pirates' ace Paul Skenes as the favorite for this year's National League Rookie of the Year award.
Maye leads off BTE NFL Preseason Week 3 takeaways
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about their takeaways from the final week of the NFL preseason, including the fascinating potential start of Drake Maye.
Baez comes through at U.S. Open, Round 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their thoughts on Sebastian Baez and whether he can help bettors in his opening-round matchup at the U.S. Open.
Zheng can ‘do some damage’ at the U.S. Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at U.S. Open futures in the women's draw and attempt to predict how well Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen can do.
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
Brad Thomas, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate Alabama's odds to make the College Football Playoff and Jalen Milroe's chances to win the Heisman, explaining why both are strong preseason bets.
Big Ten champion odds are looking top heavy
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas look at the odds for the Big Ten champion and how Ohio State and Oregon have separated themselves from the pack.
Florida State could ‘run all over’ Georgia Tech
Bet the Edge reviews lines for Florida State and Georgia Tech's clash, explaining why backing the Seminoles as double-digit favorites could be the smart play.