Is Packers' Love a top 10 quarterback this season?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Green Bay Packers upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and discuss how Jordan Love stacks up against other quarterbacks around the league.
Who’s a better bet for MVP: Mahomes or Burrow?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have a better chance at winning the Most Valuable Player award.
London, Eagles top NFL Week 6 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for NFL Week 6, including Atlanta Falcons' Drake London's over on receiving yards against the Carolina Panthers and the Eagles' spread against the Browns.
Take the over on Bengals against Giants on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.
Best bets for Bills vs. Jets on MNF in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 6 Monday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, where the Jets defense will be the key to getting the victory over Josh Allen.
Oregon Ducks keep falling short against the spread
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas cite a lack of explosiveness on offense as to why Oregon has a lackluster 1-4 record against the spread this season despite dominating games.
Ohio State, Oregon battle for Big Ten supremacy
Ohio State's visit to Oregon signifies one of the best games of the entire college football season, and there are plenty of betting angles to peruse.
‘Don’t agree’ with market on Lions vs. Cowboys
Drew Dinsick shares his disagreements with the market in pricing the Detroit Lions as 3-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on Bet the Edge.
Jets have ‘deeper lying issues’ after Saleh firing
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why there are "deeper lying issues" with the New York Jets after head coach Robert Saleh's firing and why the offense will not miraculously change overnight on Bet the Edge.