Is Manning worth a longshot bet to win Heisman?
Bet the Edge takes a look at the Heisman Trophy odds, debating whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning is worth placing a longshot bet on to win the award.
Iowa favored in must-win game v. Minnesota
Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton look ahead to Iowa's game against Minnesota this weekend, explaining why the Hawkeyes stout defense makes them 3.5-point favorites.
Bet the Edge takes a look at the Heisman Trophy odds, debating whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning is worth placing a longshot bet on to win the award.
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
Dinsick thinks the discourse around Caleb Williams is "premature" given his youth, but he still likes the Indianapolis Colts to cover vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher analyze how the 'fringe top-10' New Orleans Saints' offense matches up against a subpar Philadelphia Eagles defense in Year 1 under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
There's at least some appeal in a longshot ticket for Aaron Rodgers to win NFL MVP, but Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why Rodgers' case is dependent on more external factors than other MVP candidates.
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why they like the Jets to get the job done against the Patriots in a Week 3 divisional clash on Thursday Night Football.
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why they are fading the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings to win the NFC North, while buying the Jordan Love-less Green Bay Packers as divisional favorites.
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the early NFL Offensive Player of the Year race and share their early favorites to win the award.
Bettors should stay away from Young Week 3
Jay Croucher and John Ewing look at the surprising ineptitude of Bryce Young and why bettor should be staying away from the former No. 1 pick and the Carolina Panthers.