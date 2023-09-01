 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is done for the season after breaking his pinky in a weightlifting mishap
Mike O'Gara.jpg
In Barry Wanser’s honor, Mike O’Gara calls Portland title win: ‘I’m happy to cover for him’
Palou triumph.jpg
IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules

nbc_golf_foldsofhonorrd2hl_230905.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
nbc_bettingb1gweek2_230905__472687.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 2 slate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jones' holdout complicates DET-KC Week 1 betting

September 1, 2023 06:06 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market in the Week 1 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, which a potential absence by DE Chris Jones could complicate dramatically.
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysgiants_230901.jpg
6:36
Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
nbc_roto_bte_lionschiefs_230901.jpg
6:41
Jones’ holdout complicates DET-KC Week 1 betting
nbc_edge_bte_mvp_230831.jpg
5:47
How Lawrence could surprise Mahomes for NFL MVP
nbc_edge_bte_uswomensopen_230831.jpg
3:31
Breaking down favorites and sleepers at U.S. Open
nbc_edge_bte_dpoy_230830.jpg
4:36
NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting advice
nbc_edge_bte_droy_230830.jpg
6:18
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year futures analysis
pennstatebte.jpg
5:27
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
nbc_bte_big10_georgia_230829__366103.jpg
5:45
Betting CFP comes down to teams’ ‘in conditions’
nbc_edge_bte_opoy_230828.jpg
7:30
RBs carry Offensive Player of Year betting value
nbc_edge_bte_nlmvp_230828.jpg
5:14
Betts leading Acuna, Freeman in NL MVP odds
