Monk's chances of winning Sixth Man of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NBA Awards market and analyze the current contenders to take home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, including Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NBA Awards market and analyze the current contenders to take home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, including Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk.
Oilers a huge value in Stanley Cup futures market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why there are inefficiencies to exploit at the top of the NHL futures market, including the Stanley Cup favorite Oilers.
All-Star Weekend brings ‘strange betting events’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, discussing their betting favorites in the Rising Stars Game, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.
Picking the best new team for Justin Fields
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss where Justin Fields' best fit would be if the Chicago Bears decide to move on from their former top pick.
Thunder could be primed for NBA Finals run
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick don't see why the Oklahoma City Thunder's regular season success wouldn't translate into the postseason.
Wemby still favorite to win ROY despite Holmgren
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the NBA Rookie of the Year market and explain why Victor Wembanyama is the clear favorite for the award despite Chet Holmgren's strong play.
Why Gilgeous-Alexander should be MVP favorite
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NBA MVP, including why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite for the award despite Nikola Jokic being atop the betting leaderboard.
Kuminga a valuable MIP bet amid emergence with GSW
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight Jonathan Kuminga as a value bet for NBA Most Improved Player and the vulnerability around Tyrese Maxey, the current favorite, on Bet the Edge.
Best bets for the 2024 French Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they approach betting on tennis, and why Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are rightful favorites in the 2024 French Open.