 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MARATHON-AUSTRALIA
Sydney added as World Marathon Major with two more cities eyed for status
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Season finales, awards and maybe Tiger and Charlie Woods: What remains over final two months in golf 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Long: Agonizing wait after Martinsville race leaves one NASCAR driver perplexed, another numb

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteweek10openers_241103.jpg
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
nbc_bte_week9takeaways_241103.jpg
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
nbc_psnff_midseasonawardsv2_241104.jpg
2024 NFL midseason awards: Top candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MARATHON-AUSTRALIA
Sydney added as World Marathon Major with two more cities eyed for status
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Season finales, awards and maybe Tiger and Charlie Woods: What remains over final two months in golf 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Long: Agonizing wait after Martinsville race leaves one NASCAR driver perplexed, another numb

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteweek10openers_241103.jpg
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
nbc_bte_week9takeaways_241103.jpg
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
nbc_psnff_midseasonawardsv2_241104.jpg
2024 NFL midseason awards: Top candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Can Cardinals or Jets maintain success in Week 10?

November 4, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the matchup between the Cardinals and Jets in Week 10 of the NFL season.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bteweek10openers_241103.jpg
3:40
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week9takeaways_241103.jpg
5:14
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cardsjets_241103.jpg
4:29
Can Cardinals or Jets maintain success in Week 10?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedetvgb_241031.jpg
4:30
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241031.jpg
5:52
NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions
Now Playing
nbc_bte_dillongabriel_241030.jpg
1:04
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ohiopennstate_241030.jpg
0:56
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Now Playing
nbc_bte_msuoutright_241030.jpg
6:30
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241031.jpg
0:41
Vikings, Colts could score lots of points on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
2:37
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic
Now Playing