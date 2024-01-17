 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Two-time champ Langer to make final Masters start this year
Tim Murphy
Harvard coach Tim Murphy announces his retirement; finishes as Ivy League’s all-time wins leader
Marcus Stroman
Marcus Stroman and New York Yankees finalize two-year, $37 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
nbc_bfa_sirianni_240117.jpg
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Two-time champ Langer to make final Masters start this year
Tim Murphy
Harvard coach Tim Murphy announces his retirement; finishes as Ivy League’s all-time wins leader
Marcus Stroman
Marcus Stroman and New York Yankees finalize two-year, $37 million contract

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’
Jerry_Jones.jpg
A ‘wakeup call’ is needed for the Cowboys
nbc_bfa_sirianni_240117.jpg
Does Sirianni deserve another shot to fix Eagles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Lions, Goff prop are strong bets against Bucs

January 17, 2024 06:00 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher give their reads on the betting market for Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, including a Jared Goff prop bet. Odds and lines per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
nbc_bte_texansravens_240116.jpg
6:23
Stroud, Texans shouldn’t be overlooked vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bucslions_240116.jpg
7:16
Lions, Goff prop are strong bets against Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
5:32
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
Now Playing
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
7:30
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packers49ers_240114.jpg
4:26
Why Packers are live underdogs vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_eaglesbucs_240114.jpg
3:59
Buccaneers the smart bet vs. Eagles in Wild Card
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestbets_240111.jpg
4:26
Super Wild Card Weekend best bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ramslionsprview_240111.jpg
4:10
Lions-Rams may not be a high scoring affair
Now Playing
nbc_bte_brownstexansprview_240111.jpg
6:23
Stroud could feast on Ward-less Browns
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteplayoffprops_240110__220004.jpg
7:11
Playoff props: Receiving, rushing, passing leaders
Now Playing