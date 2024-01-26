Watch Now
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
Though Tyrese Maxey is viewed as a vulnerable favorite for NBA Most Improved Player, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are still in on him in the award's betting market -- with Rockets center Alperen Şengün a distant second.
Zheng a live underdog in AO final vs. Sabalenka?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if Qiwen Zheng is a live underdog in the Australian Open Women's Final and why her ability to trouble Aryna Sabalenka is "no fluke."
NFL Championship Sunday prop bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick give their favorite prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday, including rushing yards and passing touchdowns.
Are NFL DPOY and Coach of the Year wrapped up?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL awards markets and debate whether Myles Garrett and Demeco Ryans have their respective awards locked after earning PFWA honors.
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for most passing, receiving and rushing yards on NFL Championship Sunday, and who may take the lead in those respective categories.
Griffin firing doesn’t change Bucks betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine how -- or whether -- the Adrian Griffin firing (and possible Doc Rivers hiring) changes the betting market for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Can Gauff upset Sabalenka in Australian Open semi?
Racquet Magazine's Caitlin Thompson joins Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher on Bet the Edge to analyze whether Coco Gauff can upset Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semifinal.
Super Bowl MVP bet market might be ‘Purdy or pass’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick walk through the Super Bowl LVIII betting market (odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook), agreeing to jump on Brock Purdy's odds and shy away from anybody on the Chiefs.
Coach of the Year could come down to West top seed
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick like the Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue for an early NBA Coach of the Year bet, in part because the Thunder's Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves' Chris Finch may need the top seed to win it.