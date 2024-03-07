Watch Now
Eyeing Team C to make a deep tourney run
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review two more sets of possible Final Four and National Title Contenders with both being very high on Team C to make a big run.
Up Next
Eyeing Team C to make a deep tourney run
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review two more sets of possible Final Four and National Title Contenders with both being very high on Team C to make a big run.
Debating blind resumes for bracket busters
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look over a set of possible bracket busters, but both aren’t very high on either team unless playing in the right matchup in the Tournament before revealing both squads.
Handicapping the UEFA Champions League
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas discuss which clubs could knock off Manchester City in the Champions League, and how best to approach the betting market.
Arnold Palmer Invitational longshots: Aberg, Knapp
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas highlight intriguing longshots at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, including Ludvig Aberg, Jake Knapp and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell break down how to bet the National League MVP Award, with Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health lingering over the market, which now also includes Shohei Ohtani in third at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paths to NBA 6MOY honors for Monk, Powell
Bet the Edge lays out how Malik Monk and Norm Powell could win NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors this year and why Powell is a viable candidate to consider backing.
Illinois could be Big Ten’s ‘sleeper’ in March
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Illinois' current odds of winning the Big Ten tournament and why Ohio State could be a fun flier to consider.
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
Eric Froton, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the possibility of LSU's Malik Nabers being selected higher than Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.