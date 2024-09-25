Watch Now
Giants in 'bad spot' vs. Cowboys due to injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, noting the Cowboys' lackluster offensive vision and the Giants' lengthy injury report.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, noting the Cowboys' lackluster offensive vision and the Giants' lengthy injury report.
What to make of Jaguars vs. Texans line in Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup in Week 4, discussing how poorly Jacksonville has looked and what the spread means for Houston.
Dalton likely won’t be enough for CAR to upset CIN
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Bengals vs. Panthers game in Week 4, explaining why Carolina's defense won't be able to hang with Cincinnati despite Andy Dalton's insertion at quarterback.
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Giants, NFL Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick like the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football against the Giants in Week 4 with eyes on CeeDee Lamb as an intriguing "breakout" in the prop market.
Mahomes the early MVP favorite, Rodgers in the mix
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas discuss Patrick Mahomes’ shrinking price as the 2024 NFL MVP favorite and intriguing betting options down the board like Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith.
Seahawks futures stocks rising under HC Macdonald
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas evaluate the Seattle Seahawks' standing in futures markets, including Mike Macdonald for Coach of the Year and Seattle’s price to win the NFC West or make the Super Bowl.
Tough to forecast Dolphins’ future without Tua
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas break down why the Miami Dolphins are a “difficult team to bet”, discuss their potential win totals this season and a potential QB trade while Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined.
How concerned should bettors be with DAL, TB?
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick break down the Week 3 performances of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, explaining why both teams have serious concerns surrounding them.
Analyzing MIN vs. GB, PIT vs. IND opening lines
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick break down the opening lines for Vikings vs. Packers and Steelers vs. Colts, projecting the movement they expect to see given Week 3's results.
Robinson’s over on SNF among NFL Week 3 best bets
Croucher likes Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's over for rushing yards on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, while Dinsick is confident in a "statement game" from the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 3.