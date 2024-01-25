 Skip navigation
Top News

gangwon-2024.png
Henry Townshend extends U.S. slopestyle medal streak with Youth Olympic gold
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards
Basketball Pickups: Marvin Bagley shines again as reserve

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_a10_gwrichmondlites_240124.jpg
MBB Highlights: King leads RICH past GW
nbc_roto_btechampionshipleadersv2_240124.jpg
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
nbc_pft_chargershireharbaugh_240124.jpg
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

gangwon-2024.png
Henry Townshend extends U.S. slopestyle medal streak with Youth Olympic gold
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards
Basketball Pickups: Marvin Bagley shines again as reserve

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_a10_gwrichmondlites_240124.jpg
MBB Highlights: King leads RICH past GW
nbc_roto_btechampionshipleadersv2_240124.jpg
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
nbc_pft_chargershireharbaugh_240124.jpg
Harbaugh is heading to the Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NFL Championship Sunday prop bets

January 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick give their favorite prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday, including rushing yards and passing touchdowns.
