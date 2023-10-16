Watch Now
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the clash of the 'middle class' teams in Week 6 and what conclusions can be drawn for bettors.
Up Next
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the clash of the 'middle class' teams in Week 6 and what conclusions can be drawn for bettors.
Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup
Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the lines and odds for the highly-anticipated clash between the Eagles and Dolphins and what trends bettors can use to their advantage.
NFL Week 7 betting preview
NFL Week 7 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap NFL Week 7 and what is popping out at them with the openers they are seeing.
Betting on the Bengals in alternative markets
Betting on the Bengals in alternative markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about a few ways to bet on the Bengals to "get right" through the use of alternative markets such as Ja'Marr Chase to win Offensive Player of the Year or Bengals to win their division.
Bills are best bet vs. Giants despite injuries
Bills are best bet vs. Giants despite injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants game on Sunday Night Football and why the Bills are the best bet for the Week 6 matchup.
Rams, Saints highlight NFL Week 6 best bets
Rams, Saints highlight NFL Week 6 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 6 and why the Rams and Saints could make for sharp picks.
Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through one of the biggest college football games of the week with the undefeated USC Trojans heading to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Analyzing betting market for tight UO-UW matchup
Analyzing betting market for tight UO-UW matchup
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down their picks for a tight Pac-12 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Week 6.
How does wind impact betting on Broncos-Chiefs?
How does wind impact betting on Broncos-Chiefs?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market in what's expected to be a windy Week 6 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.