Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen race shakes up NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Getting Defensive: Week 3 2024
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uccmpvrrgeqhyziz3wk3
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_nfcnorth_240916.jpg
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_homa_240916.jpg
Homa’s star continues to rise
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets

September 17, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the early NFL Offensive Player of the Year race and share their early favorites to win the award.
nbc_edge_bte_nfcnorth_240916.jpg
4:47
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
nbc_edge_bte_offensivemarket_240916_copy.jpg
4:53
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
nbc_bte_ravensroadfavoritesv2_240915.jpg
3:43
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
nbc_roto_btekccincy_240915.jpg
5:17
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
5:38
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
nbc_bte_bears_240912.jpg
5:41
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
nbc_bte_bestbets_240912.jpg
4:35
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
1:32
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
2:09
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
nbc_roto_bteugavkent_240911.jpg
1:53
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
