The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell believe Penn State's recent offensive struggles could give bettors picking the under a payout.
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell aren't scared of Michigan stifling Dillon Gabriel, who they feel has a good chance of going over on his passing yards prop.
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell give their favorite bets and props for the matchup between Indiana and Michigan State.
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell believe Penn State's recent offensive struggles could give bettors picking the under a payout.
Start over with CLE rating, but LAC the Week 9 bet
Dinsick advises bettors to "start over" with their ratings for the Cleveland Browns because of Jameis Winston's emergence and a healthier offensive line, but for NFL Week 9, he's taking the Los Angeles Chargers to win.
Jets should take advantage of short-handed Texans
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Texans and Jets in Week 9, explaining why New York has a clear advantage over a short-handed Houston team.
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Randy Moss preview the Breeders' Cup Classic and analyze the big field, which includes Forever Young, a Japanese thoroughbred that was one of the best horses in the Kentucky Derby.
Should Thorpedo Anna be the BC Distaff favorite?
Randy Moss joins the Bet the Edge crew to preview the upcoming 2024 Breeders' Cup and discuss whether Thorpedo Anna should be the favorite in the Distaff for three-year old and older females.
Moss: Bet against City of Troy in BC Classic
NBC horse racing analyst Randy Moss joins Bet the Edge to preview the Breeders' Cup, including advice on whether City of Troy is worthy of being a favorite, if the Japanese horses can get a win in the Classic and more.
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reassess their expectations of the Arizona Cardinals after a big road win against the Miami Dolphins and analyze their chances to win the division.