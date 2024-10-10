Watch Now
Ohio State, Oregon battle for Big Ten supremacy
Ohio State's visit to Oregon signifies one of the best games of the entire college football season, and there are plenty of betting angles to peruse.
Oregon Ducks keep falling short against the spread
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas cite a lack of explosiveness on offense as to why Oregon has a lackluster 1-4 record against the spread this season despite dominating games.
Ohio State, Oregon battle for Big Ten supremacy
Ohio State's visit to Oregon signifies one of the best games of the entire college football season, and there are plenty of betting angles to peruse.
‘Don’t agree’ with market on Lions vs. Cowboys
Drew Dinsick shares his disagreements with the market in pricing the Detroit Lions as 3-point favorites against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on Bet the Edge.
Jets have ‘deeper lying issues’ after Saleh firing
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why there are "deeper lying issues" with the New York Jets after head coach Robert Saleh's firing and why the offense will not miraculously change overnight on Bet the Edge.
Will Seahawks be able to fend off 49ers?
Bet the Edge analyzes the upcoming TNF showdown between the 49ers and Seahawks, and explain why the Niners could have a lot of success behind a rushing attack led by Jordan Mason.
Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
BTE reviews fresh MVP odds after a wild Week 5 in the NFL, including Josh Allen's "tough path" to the award and which quarterbacks could challenge Patrick Mahomes atop the board.
Taking stock of Commanders odds to win NFC East
Bet the Edge examines the Washington Commanders four-game winning streak and why Jayden Daniels has the team in great position to take home the NFC East title in 2024.
Quinn, O’Connell in ‘narrow’ race for COY honors
With Dan Quinn and Kevin O'Connell taking their teams to new heights, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess where both head coaches stand in this year's NFL Coach of the Year race.
Darnold, Vikings ‘pass the test’ vs. Jets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell give their betting takeaways from Week 5 of the NFL season, discussing Sam Darnold's performance for the Vikings and the late line movement with multiple games.