Will Ole Miss defense slow Georgia in CFB Week 11?
Vaughn Dalzell gives his read on Ole Miss vs. Georgia in CFB Week 11, siding with the under due to questions about the Bulldogs' offensive attack.
Vaughn Dalzell gives his read on Ole Miss vs. Georgia in CFB Week 11, siding with the under due to questions about the Bulldogs' offensive attack.
Eric Froton breaks down his strategies for betting on this weekend's Big Ten clash between Drew Allar's Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies.
Dinsick likes the Broncos' chances of covering their 9.5-point spread (at DraftKings Sportsbook) vs. the Chiefs in NFL Week 10, but even if they can't pull out the win, could they be a solid playoff futures bet?
Dinsick and Croucher both like Joe Burrow's chances to significantly shorten his MVP odds if the Bengals can beat the Ravens in NFL Week 10 and make a run at the AFC North.
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher dive into the state of the San Francisco 49ers coming off a bye week, explaining why their playoffs and NFC West futures aren't looking very appealing.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer some of their betting takeaways from the early days of the NBA season.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate how to bet the Vikings after an uneven win over the Colts on SNF.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the cases for Dan Campbell and Andy Reid in the COY market and look at a handful of other candidates that could challenge Dan Quinn for the award on Bet the Edge.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk through the most compelling lines coming out of Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.