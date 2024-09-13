Watch Now
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love's injury?
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich weigh in on whether the Packers vs. Colts NFL Week 2 betting market is overreacting to Jordan Love's injury and Anthony Richardson's flashy Week 1 performance.
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love's injury?
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich weigh in on whether the Packers vs. Colts NFL Week 2 betting market is overreacting to Jordan Love's injury and Anthony Richardson's flashy Week 1 performance.
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich discuss betting Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, particularly why the over could be a strong play with C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams leading both offenses.
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
Jay Croucher and Sam Panayotovich offer up their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, making the case for the Bengals to cover against the Chiefs and the Saints to cover against the Cowboys.
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
Vaughn Dalzell, Brad Thomas and Eric Froton discuss the teams they like to make the College Football Playoff, explaining why teams such as Tennessee and Ole Miss still hold betting value through Week 2.
Thomas: UK could be in trouble against UGA
Brad Thomas breaks down why he think Georgia will pay off for bettors against Kentucky in the spread and total points.
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
Eric Froton lays out his concerns about Alabama's rushing attack and pass protection as the Crimson Tide prepare to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Cowboys defense will test Saints retooled O-line
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the New Orleans Saints and whether their offensive line can hold up against the Dallas Cowboys pass rush and get enough long pass plays to cover the spread.
Should Dolphins be favored against Bills on TNF?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the line for Thursday Night Football and whether Miami move the ball on a conservative Buffalo defense.
Penix Jr. a name to track in NFL OROY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick lay out why bettors should take a long look at Michael Penix Jr. for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and what names they should cross off for the award.