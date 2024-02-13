 Skip navigation
Top News

Earnhardt Spray.jpg
2004 Daytona 500 tribute: Allen Bestwick on calling Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s big wins
Profar_USA.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres add Jurickson Profar
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
Basketball Pickups: Ayo Dosunmu taking over in Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemipkuminga_240212.jpg
Kuminga a valuable MIP bet amid emergence with GSW
nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240212.jpg
Best bets for the 2024 French Open
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240212.jpg
Fan-player interaction decorum ‘goes both ways’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Trending Teams

Mahomes' 2024 NFL MVP odds are too long

February 13, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher looks ahead to the NFL MVP odds for the 2024 season and explains why Patrick Mahomes is the bet and will likely continue to be so into the future.
nbc_roto_btemipkuminga_240212.jpg
4:47
Kuminga a valuable MIP bet amid emergence with GSW
nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240212.jpg
2:52
Best bets for the 2024 French Open
nbc_roto_btemahomesmvp_240212.jpg
5:09
Mahomes’ 2024 NFL MVP odds are too long
nbc_edge_bte_superbowlrecap_240211.jpg
6:34
Mahomes, Chiefs dynasty is ‘special’
nbc_edge_bte_nextyearspodds_240211.jpg
4:41
Analyzing early odds to win next year’s Super Bowl
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240208.jpg
6:37
Rating the Knicks, 76ers post-NBA trade deadline
nbc_roto_btepurdy_240208.jpg
4:04
49ers can’t allow SB to be on Purdy’s shoulders
nbc_bte_comebackplayer_240208.jpg
6:32
Flacco winning CPOY is ‘complete insanity’
nbc_bte_dpoy_240208.jpg
4:20
Garrett’s price ‘never made sense’ upon DPOY win
nbc_bte_droy_240208.jpg
5:59
‘Shocked’ at Stefanski winning Coach of the Year
