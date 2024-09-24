Watch Now
Mahomes the early MVP favorite, Rodgers in the mix
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas discuss Patrick Mahomes’ shrinking price as the 2024 NFL MVP favorite and intriguing betting options down the board like Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith.
Seahawks futures stocks rising under HC Macdonald
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas evaluate the Seattle Seahawks' standing in futures markets, including Mike Macdonald for Coach of the Year and Seattle’s price to win the NFC West or make the Super Bowl.
Tough to forecast Dolphins’ future without Tua
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas break down why the Miami Dolphins are a “difficult team to bet”, discuss their potential win totals this season and a potential QB trade while Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined.
How concerned should bettors be with DAL, TB?
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick break down the Week 3 performances of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, explaining why both teams have serious concerns surrounding them.
Analyzing MIN vs. GB, PIT vs. IND opening lines
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick break down the opening lines for Vikings vs. Packers and Steelers vs. Colts, projecting the movement they expect to see given Week 3's results.
Robinson’s over on SNF among NFL Week 3 best bets
Croucher likes Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's over for rushing yards on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, while Dinsick is confident in a "statement game" from the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Week 3.
Get in on Love for MVP before price jumps?
Croucher and Dinsick both like the idea of getting in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love for NFL MVP while there's still a massive edge in his betting market.
Murray, Harrison have value in NFL Awards futures
Dinsick and Croucher analyze what futures bets from the Arizona Cardinals are worth a look, with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. presenting some possible value.
Is Manning worth a longshot bet to win Heisman?
Bet the Edge takes a look at the Heisman Trophy odds, debating whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning is worth placing a longshot bet on to win the award.