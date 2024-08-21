Watch Now
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a 'huge problem'
Bet the Edge examines the Steelers offense, predicting why Pittsburgh could have one of the worst offenses in the league due to their passing game, offensive line and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Up Next
Soft early schedule might help Stroud’s MVP case
Soft early schedule might help Stroud's MVP case
Bet the Edge handicaps the NFL Most Valuable Player market, explaining why the Houston Texans' soft early season schedule could benefit C.J. Stroud's chances of winning the award.
Seahawks could have top 10 defensive unit in 2024
Seahawks could have top 10 defensive unit in 2024
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the Seahawks chances of making the playoffs in 2024, discussing why a potential top 10 defense could lead Seattle to the postseason.
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a ‘huge problem’
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a 'huge problem'
Bet the Edge examines the Steelers offense, predicting why Pittsburgh could have one of the worst offenses in the league due to their passing game, offensive line and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Buckeyes a ‘good bet’ to win national championship
Buckeyes a 'good bet' to win national championship
Bet the Edge examines odds for contenders in college football national title markets, with Vaughn Dalzell explaining why Ohio State "sets up well" to win 11+ games this year.
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
Consider LSU in College Football Playoff markets
Vaughn Dalzell joins Bet the Edge to look at College Football Playoff betting markets, highlighting which squads he's eyeing and why LSU could provide attractive prices.
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Heisman Trophy outlooks for Howard, Allar, Rising
Bet the Edge analyzes Heisman Trophy odds for several award contenders including Ohio State's Will Howard, Penn State's Drew Allar and more.
Rodgers a ‘slight’ NFL CPOY favorite over Cousins
Rodgers a 'slight' NFL CPOY favorite over Cousins
Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers loom as two clear favorites for this year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, a market that Bet the Edge explains is full of "weirdness."
NFL Preseason Week 2 betting notes: LV, NYG, CHI
NFL Preseason Week 2 betting notes: LV, NYG, CHI
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight the Raiders, Giants and Bears as they review their biggest takeaways from several matchups on the NFL Preseason Week 2 slate.
CLE’s Chubb, NYG’s Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
CLE's Chubb, NYG's Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
Bet the Edge reviews several notable names in a crowded NFL Comeback Player of the Year market, where Nick Chubb, Daniel Jones, and J.K. Dobbins loom with intriguing odds.