 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_gobig_indianapsurecap_231029.jpg
College Football Week 10 Early Line Movement and Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
Thumbnail
Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations
Thomas Detry
DFS Dish: World Wide Technology Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231031.jpg
Gap between Vandy, rest of field ‘not that large’
nbc_golf_eastlakecuprd2ehl_231031.jpg
Highlights: East Lake Cup, semifinals
nbc_golf_scaryshots_231031.jpg
Scariest golf shots of the year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_gobig_indianapsurecap_231029.jpg
College Football Week 10 Early Line Movement and Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
Thumbnail
Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations
Thomas Detry
DFS Dish: World Wide Technology Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231031.jpg
Gap between Vandy, rest of field ‘not that large’
nbc_golf_eastlakecuprd2ehl_231031.jpg
Highlights: East Lake Cup, semifinals
nbc_golf_scaryshots_231031.jpg
Scariest golf shots of the year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pretty Mischievous headlines Breeders' Cup bets

October 31, 2023 07:13 PM
Drew Dinsick walks through his favorite picks in the 2023 Breeders' Cup, headlined by Pretty Mischievous in the Distaff but also including War Like Goddess in the Turf and Arabian Knight in the Classic.
Up Next
nbc_roto_breederscuppreviewv3_231031.jpg
4:29
Pretty Mischievous headlines Breeders’ Cup bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetenvpit_231030.jpg
4:11
Betting Titans vs. Steelers in NFL Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteburrownotmvp_231030.jpg
3:15
Why Joe Burrow is still a longshot to win MVP
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesaints_231030.jpg
3:55
Why the Saints are a strong bet to win NFC South
Now Playing
nbc_edge_btechiefs49ers_231029.jpg
7:22
Not time to panic for 49ers despite losing skid
Now Playing
nbc_edge_eaglescowboyspreview_231029.jpg
2:31
Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 betting line is surprising
Now Playing
nbc_bte_purdy_231026.jpg
3:11
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers vs. Bengals line
Now Playing
nbc_bte_market_231026.jpg
4:42
Fading the top of Sixth Man of the Year market
Now Playing
nbc_bte_coltstravis_231026.jpg
5:20
Week 8 best bets: Etienne rush yards, Saints-Colts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteorevutah_231025.jpg
3:10
Why Oregon is the smart bet in Week 9 vs. Utah
Now Playing