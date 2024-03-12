Watch Now
Betting market for The Players Championship
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Denny Carter look ahead to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, analyzing the betting market for the event.
Liverpool, City’s odds to win league after draw
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they are viewing Liverpool and Man City to win the Premier League after a 1-1 draw in Matchweek 28 on Bet the Edge.
Can DeMar top Steph as Clutch Player of the Year?
Bet the Edge evaluates DeMar DeRozan's shrinking price to earn Clutch Player of the Year honors and whether or not he can catch Steph Curry in the race for a market that's difficult to handicap.
Can anyone catch Jokic in the MVP race?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their thoughts on the NBA MVP market, discussing why Nikola Jokic is likely in a class of his own as a favorite to win the award.
Bucks a strong bet to ‘run away’ with Central
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the Milwaukee Bucks are "clear favorites" to win the Central Division in the Eastern Conference despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' efforts to catch them.
Is health a concern for Judge’s MVP case?
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the American League MVP betting market, analyzing if health is a concern for current favorite Aaron Judge.
Betting Kansas-Houston and Big 12 Tourney champion
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the betting market for Saturday's clash between Kansas and Houston, as well as for the "two-team race" Big 12 Tournament.
Eyeing this Big 12 team to make a deep tourney run
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review two more sets of possible Final Four and National Title Contenders with both being very high on a projected No. 4 seed from the Big 12 to make a big run.
Debating blind resumes for bracket busters
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look over a set of possible bracket busters, but both aren’t very high on either team unless playing in the right matchup in the Tournament before revealing both squads.