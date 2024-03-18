Watch Now
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Drew Dinsick gives his best advice for betting on March Madness, spotlighting the importance of forcing turnovers on defense, before offering some of the teams he's eyeing as strong bets in the tournament.
Up Next
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Drew Dinsick gives his best advice for betting on March Madness, spotlighting the importance of forcing turnovers on defense, before offering some of the teams he's eyeing as strong bets in the tournament.
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick survey the NBA futures betting markets, diving into the Denver Nuggets' role players, the last few seeds in the Western Conference and more.
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review the betting market for the Champions League, led by their favorite bet in Manchester City.
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Jay Croucher breaks down the season-long odds for the Australian Football League and explains why he's pumping the breaks on the GWS Giants.
Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Phoenix Suns' playoff future, questioning if bettors can trust the team in the NBA playoffs amid their underwhelming regular season performance thus far.
Is it MacKinnon’s year to win the Hart Trophy?
Is it MacKinnon's year to win the Hart Trophy?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the Hart Trophy race in the NHL, discussing why it could be Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon's year to win the postseason award.
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss teams to keep an eye on when preparing your bracket for the March Madness tournament, including the Saint Mary's Gaels and Florida Gators.
Evaluating blind resumes for bubble teams
Evaluating blind resumes for bubble teams
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell take a look at blind resumes from multiple NCAA Tournament bubble teams, discussing which squads they think should make the big dance.
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger examine the impact signings after the first wave of NFL Free agency, analyzing how the top NFC contenders stack up.
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger explain why Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons moves the needle the most of any NFL free agency move and discuss Russell Wilson going to the Steelers.