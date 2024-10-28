Watch Now
Questionable favorites lead NFL Week 9 openers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look and some intriguing openers for NFL Week 9, including the Seahawks being favored against the Rams and the Raiders being big underdogs against the Bengals.
Colts’ Richardson experiment ending?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick gives their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 8, including a few playoff scenarios and whether the Colts will pull the plug on Anthony Richardson this season.
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
Dinsick gives his read on the Dolphins vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 betting market, with Tua Tagovailoa's return changing everything for Miami.
Giants defense could derail ‘inflated’ Wilson
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher explain why they're staking their claims on the New York Giants to cover the six-point spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers led by an 'inflated' Russell Wilson.
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys, where they both expect San Francisco to cover the spread.
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at how the early results in the NBA season impact the betting market.
‘Confident’ Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers and explain why the Jaguars have a chance to come together offensively against this Packers defense.
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
Eric Froton explains why he likes Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
Will Alabama ‘take care of business’ vs. Missouri?
Max Chadwick explains why he trusts Alabama at home "with their backs against the wall" to cover a double-digit spread against Missouri.