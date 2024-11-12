Watch Now
Would you rather take Lamar or the field for MVP?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss if they would take Lamar Jackson (+115) or the field to win NFL MVP and estimate what it might take for the Ravens' QB to take home his third award.
Up Next
Time to take PIT seriously now 3-0 with Wilson?
Time to take PIT seriously now 3-0 with Wilson?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick rate the Pittsburgh Steelers who are now 3-0 with Russell Wilson under center and how the veteran QB has helped unlocked the offense ahead of the second-half push towards the postseason.
Would you rather take Lamar or the field for MVP?
Would you rather take Lamar or the field for MVP?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss if they would take Lamar Jackson (+115) or the field to win NFL MVP and estimate what it might take for the Ravens' QB to take home his third award.
Chiefs’ record keeps Mahomes in MVP consideration
Chiefs' record keeps Mahomes in MVP consideration
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain how as long as the Chiefs have the potential to pull off an undefeated season, Patrick Mahomes will remain in the MVP conversation.
Murray playing his way into NFL MVP conversation
Murray playing his way into NFL MVP conversation
Drew Dinsick reacts to Kyler Murray's performance for the Arizona Cardinals against the New York Jets in Week 10 and why he should be in the discussion for the 2024 NFL MVP award.
Ravens-Steelers in Week 11 could decide AFC North
Ravens-Steelers in Week 11 could decide AFC North
Dinsick takes a look at the opening line in an NFL Week 11 Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers tilt that could go a long way in deciding the AFC North.
Rush a ‘downgrade’ from Prescott despite struggles
Rush a 'downgrade' from Prescott despite struggles
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 10 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys and discuss how the returns of Cooper Rush, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb affected the betting lines.
Bills, Broncos are worth looks in Week 10 markets
Bills, Broncos are worth looks in Week 10 markets
Jay Croucher backs the Bills ahead of their matchup with Joe Flacco's Colts, while Drew Dinsick likes the Broncos' outlook on the road against the Chiefs.
Will Ole Miss defense slow Georgia in CFB Week 11?
Will Ole Miss defense slow Georgia in CFB Week 11?
Vaughn Dalzell gives his read on Ole Miss vs. Georgia in CFB Week 11, siding with the under due to questions about the Bulldogs' offensive attack.
Consider Allar’s passing yards prop vs. Washington
Consider Allar's passing yards prop vs. Washington
Eric Froton breaks down his strategies for betting on this weekend's Big Ten clash between Drew Allar's Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies.