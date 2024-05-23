 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck weekend schedule at Charlotte
Oksana Chusovitina
Oksana Chusovitina, 48-year-old gymnast, to miss last Olympic qualifier due to injury
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners
Saves and Steals: Shifting closer roles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemlb_240521.jpg
Orioles, Rangers favorites for late-season push
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Inside how Stanford won its third national title
nbc_golf_ncaamatchplayfinal_240521.jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Match Play Finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Handicapping the 108th Indianapolis 500

May 23, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the best bets for the Indy 500, including why they like Scott Dixon to win over the favorite Scott McLaughlin.
nbc_roto_bteindy500_240521.jpg
4:37
Handicapping the 108th Indianapolis 500
nbc_roto_btemlb_240521.jpg
8:16
Orioles, Rangers favorites for late-season push
nbc_roto_btecyyoungs_240521.jpg
4:42
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
nbc_roto_bteeconffinals_240521.jpg
4:58
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
nbc_roto_btefomen_240521.jpg
6:44
Analyzing the French Open Men’s favorites
nbc_roto_btewconffinals_240520.jpg
5:36
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
nbc_roto_btewomensfo_240520.jpg
4:40
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
nbc_roto_btenhl_240519.jpg
8:03
Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet
celtics_pacers.jpg
6:40
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
nbc_roto_btethundermavs_240516.jpg
6:00
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
