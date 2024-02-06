Watch Now
Super Bowl 58 is a 'very liquid market'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Super Bowl 58 betting market, analyzing why this could be the crowning moment for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Super Bowl 58 betting market, analyzing why this could be the crowning moment for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at some of the Super Bowl 58 prop bets, discussing why they favor the San Francisco 49ers to score first vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Kurt Helin take a look at the NBA MVP picture with an injured Joel Embiid and discuss how big of a favorite Nikola Jokic should be.
Kurt Helin talks with Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick about NBA teams looking to get players and other teams looking to unload players.
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA Southeast Division race, and why it could be time to buy stock in the Orlando Magic winning the division over the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
Drew Dinsick gives his favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII anytime touchdown, led by Christian McCaffrey -- despite his -210 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook -- but also featuring Jauan Jennings and Kyle Juszczyk.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, debating whether anybody has a chance to surpass Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for the award.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick breakdown the NBA MVP race and Joel Embiid's ability to finish the season healthy will determine the winner.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Super Bowl MVP market and talk about the likelihood of a non-quarterback taking the award away from Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Chiefs' AFC Championship game victory over the Ravens, highlighting why Kansas City's offense still isn't right, Lamar Jackson & Co's biggest mistakes and more.