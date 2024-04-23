 Skip navigation
Ryan Fodje.jpg
Four-Star Ryan Fodje Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Quarterback
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Quarterback
Jordan Clay.jpg
Jordan Clay Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240423.jpg
Trossard drills Arsenal 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_nfsegment_240423.jpg
Forest have ‘overstepped the mark’ with statements
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ryan Fodje.jpg
Four-Star Ryan Fodje Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
NCAA Football: Washington at Southern California
NFL Rookie Dynasty Rankings 2024: Quarterback
Jordan Clay.jpg
Jordan Clay Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240423.jpg
Trossard drills Arsenal 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_nfsegment_240423.jpg
Forest have ‘overstepped the mark’ with statements
nbc_imsa_longbeachreview_240423.jpg
Ganassi becomes third different GTP winner of 2024

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zurich Classic's format brings betting volatility

April 23, 2024 12:50 PM
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down all the odds entering the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and explain how the team stroke play format affects betting strategy.
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240423.jpg
10:51
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
nbc_roto_btenbagm2s_240422.jpg
5:05
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
nbc_roto_btejontayporter_240422.jpg
7:21
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
nbc_roto_btedraftprops_240422.jpg
3:17
Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props
nbc_roto_bteclippersmavs_240421.jpg
6:04
Clippers dominate Mavericks without Leonard
nbc_roto_bteknicks76ers_240421.jpg
6:42
Can 76ers hang with Knicks for a whole series?
nbc_roto_btelakersnuggets_240421.jpg
5:06
‘Nothing has changed’ in Lakers-Nuggets matchup
nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
8:35
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
4:47
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
nbc_roto_btenbaplayoffs_240418.jpg
6:52
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers
