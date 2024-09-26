Watch Now
What to make of Leonard's prop bets in ND vs. LOU
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell examine Riley Leonard's prop bets in the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup, discussing if the Fighting Irish quarterback can hit the over on both passing and rushing yards.
Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the market for the Heisman Trophy winner, particularly how Alabama's Jalen Milroe can set himself apart from the field against Georgia.
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell think Ohio State has enough firepower to to cover and pass the over against Michigan State this weekend.
Giants in ‘bad spot’ vs. Cowboys due to injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, noting the Cowboys' lackluster offensive vision and the Giants' lengthy injury report.
What to make of Jaguars vs. Texans line in Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup in Week 4, discussing how poorly Jacksonville has looked and what the spread means for Houston.
Dalton likely won’t be enough for CAR to upset CIN
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Bengals vs. Panthers game in Week 4, explaining why Carolina's defense won't be able to hang with Cincinnati despite Andy Dalton's insertion at quarterback.
Bet it in a Minute: Cowboys-Giants, NFL Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick like the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football against the Giants in Week 4 with eyes on CeeDee Lamb as an intriguing "breakout" in the prop market.
Mahomes the early MVP favorite, Rodgers in the mix
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas discuss Patrick Mahomes’ shrinking price as the 2024 NFL MVP favorite and intriguing betting options down the board like Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith.
Seahawks futures stocks rising under HC Macdonald
Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas evaluate the Seattle Seahawks' standing in futures markets, including Mike Macdonald for Coach of the Year and Seattle’s price to win the NFC West or make the Super Bowl.