Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Phoenix Suns' playoff future, questioning if bettors can trust the team in the NBA playoffs amid their underwhelming regular season performance thus far.
Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Is it MacKinnon's year to win the Hart Trophy?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the Hart Trophy race in the NHL, discussing why it could be Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon's year to win the postseason award.
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Jay Croucher breaks down the season-long odds for the Australian Football League and explains why he's pumping the breaks on the GWS Giants.
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss teams to keep an eye on when preparing your bracket for the March Madness tournament, including the Saint Mary's Gaels and Florida Gators.
Evaluating blind resumes for bubble teams
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell take a look at blind resumes from multiple NCAA Tournament bubble teams, discussing which squads they think should make the big dance.
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger examine the impact signings after the first wave of NFL Free agency, analyzing how the top NFC contenders stack up.
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger explain why Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons moves the needle the most of any NFL free agency move and discuss Russell Wilson going to the Steelers.
Liverpool, City's odds to win league after draw
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they are viewing Liverpool and Man City to win the Premier League after a 1-1 draw in Matchweek 28 on Bet the Edge.
Can DeMar top Steph as Clutch Player of the Year?
Bet the Edge evaluates DeMar DeRozan's shrinking price to earn Clutch Player of the Year honors and whether or not he can catch Steph Curry in the race for a market that's difficult to handicap.