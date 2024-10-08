 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kijani Wright
Vanderbilt forward Kijani Wright out indefinitely with health issue
The Barclays - Final Round
Rowdy Bethpage Ryder Cup could be make or break for mainstream golf
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dls_dianarossini_241008.jpg
Russini reacts to Saleh firing in real time
nbc_dps_chiefssaintsrecap_241008.jpg
Chiefs find ways to win with plug-and-play roster
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbsv2_241008.jpg
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kijani Wright
Vanderbilt forward Kijani Wright out indefinitely with health issue
The Barclays - Final Round
Rowdy Bethpage Ryder Cup could be make or break for mainstream golf
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dls_dianarossini_241008.jpg
Russini reacts to Saleh firing in real time
nbc_dps_chiefssaintsrecap_241008.jpg
Chiefs find ways to win with plug-and-play roster
nbc_ffhh_waiverrbsv2_241008.jpg
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Will Seahawks be able to fend off 49ers?

October 8, 2024 02:55 PM
Bet the Edge analyzes the upcoming TNF showdown between the 49ers and Seahawks, and explain why the Niners could have a lot of success behind a rushing attack led by Jordan Mason.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btetnfbim_241008.jpg
0:51
Will Seahawks be able to fend off 49ers?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_mvpodds_241007.jpg
4:26
Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_commanders_241007.jpg
4:57
Taking stock of Commanders odds to win NFC East
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_coyodds_241007.jpg
4:51
Quinn, O’Connell in ‘narrow’ race for COY honors
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteweek6openers_241006.jpg
5:15
Analyzing opening lines for JAX-CHI, SF-SEA
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemnfprev_241006.jpg
6:00
Can Saints cover the spread against Chiefs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedarnold_241006.jpg
4:17
Darnold, Vikings ‘pass the test’ vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cowboyssteelers_241003__768197.jpg
5:01
Cowboys ‘below average’ and worth betting against?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_brownswash_241003.jpg
6:23
Is market giving a fair price on WAS against CLE?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestbets_241003.jpg
5:40
Smith-Njigba among best bets for NFL Week 5
Now Playing