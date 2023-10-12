Watch Now
Will the Notre Dame offense shine vs. USC?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick run through one of the biggest college football games of the week with the undefeated USC Trojans heading to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Analyzing betting market for tight UO-UW matchup
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down their picks for a tight Pac-12 matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Week 6.
How does wind impact betting on Broncos-Chiefs?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market in what's expected to be a windy Week 6 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.
Why Garrett is a compelling DPOY bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Myles Garrett is a strong Defensive Player of the Year bet despite going against a strong field in T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons.
Betting Raiders vs. Patriots in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Week 6 matchup and why neither team is an appealing bet in the contest.
Evaluating NFL MVP betting market through Week 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the NFL MVP Market and why Brock Purdy should be considered by bettors to win the award with 7/1 odds.
Bettors should have ‘concerns’ with Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and why bettors should proceed with caution when betting future Dallas games.
Packers vs. Raiders Week 5 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday Night Football and why the Raiders are a hard team to get behind in Week 5.
Are Bills or Dolphins the bet to win the AFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins as contenders to win the AFC East and which team has the edge through five weeks.