Big-moment experience separates Tomac from Sexton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen.jpg
World Supercross 2023 season kicks off with the British GP in Birmingham, England
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
July Top 300 Overall
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
July Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen.jpg
World Supercross 2023 season kicks off with the British GP in Birmingham, England
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
July Top 300 Overall
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
July Reliever Rankings
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Big-moment experience separates Tomac from Sexton

February 9, 2023 12:47 PM
Jason Weigandt is joined by James Stewart to discuss Eli Tomac’s climb up the all-time Supercross wins ranks, Chase Sexton’s mindset and the dynamic between these two riders on the track.