 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Hunter Lawrence battles Ken Roczen.jpg
Hunter Lawrence: ‘How you win is important as well’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall

Top Clips

nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Hunter Lawrence battles Ken Roczen.jpg
Hunter Lawrence: ‘How you win is important as well’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall

Top Clips

nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Breeders' Cup continues emphasis on horse safety

November 1, 2019 04:48 PM
Tim Layden dives into the ongoing issue of horse safety in racing, and Nick Luck talks with outgoing Breeders' Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel about their recent efforts.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_kevinduranthl_260123.jpg
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
nbc_chcy_ndvsosu_260123.jpg
04:34
Penalties haunt Notre Dame in loss to Ohio State
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
01:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_moto_imsahighlights_260123.jpg
20:05
HLs: 2026 BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
07:33
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
04:01
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury
oly_xcw_snowshow_digginsintvfull.jpg
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
para_sb_snowshow_elliottfeat.jpg
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
nbc_roto_bailey_260123.jpg
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games
nbc_roto_george_260123.jpg
01:27
Is George most exciting player in Wizards rebuild?
nbc_roto_giddey_260123.jpg
01:31
Giddey returns from injury with strong performance
oly_ssm500_zurekstolz_260123.jpg
06:02
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
nbc_nba_mannixpistonsv2_260123.jpg
07:22
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
nbc_roto_goretrade_260123.jpg
02:29
What’s in store for the Nationals without Gore?
nbc_nba_notb_fanfriday_260123.jpg
09:55
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260123.jpg
04:39
Expect Murray to go off against Bucks
nbc_nba_notb_blessings_260123.jpg
07:28
Tatum injury headlines NotB blessings in disguise
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1