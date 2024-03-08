 Skip navigation
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel come back with Tyr Pro Series wins
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Good form beats out bad track record for Lowry at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open - Round One
Rookie Highsmith shares lead at suspended Puerto Rico Open

nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
oly_sww200f_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Manuel hangs on to win 200m free in Westmont
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel come back with Tyr Pro Series wins
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Good form beats out bad track record for Lowry at Bay Hill
Puerto Rico Open - Round One
Rookie Highsmith shares lead at suspended Puerto Rico Open

nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
oly_sww200f_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Manuel hangs on to win 200m free in Westmont
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1reax_240307__831993.jpg
Spieth recaps roller-coaster Rd. 1 at API

Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont

March 7, 2024 08:03 PM
American Caeleb Dressel wins the men's 100m butterfly at the TYR Pro Swim Series, his first race since becoming a father.